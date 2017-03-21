

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Those walking through University of Toronto’s St. George Campus today will come face-to-face with a startling art installation.

Dozens of bright red dresses hang like ghost-like figures from tree branches along Philosopher's Walk.

These crimson figures serve as a stark reminder of violence against Indigenous women.

"I think the dresses have a visceral reaction because they are so striking and haunting," said organizer and a University of Toronto PhD student Melissa Nesrallah.

A Metis artist from Winnipeg, Jaime Black, created the REDress project seven years ago to symbolize the 12,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Black says this is the largest installation she’s ever done. It’s also the first time the dresses have been shown in Toronto.

Even the setting is significant.

Black chose the Philosopher’s Walk because of the creek that once ran below the walkway.

"The creek used to be a gathering and fishing space for Indigenous people," she explained in a news release. "The flow and reality of Indigenous culture is literally paved over. I think that’s a metaphor."

More than 100 red dresses for the exhibit were collected by students at the University of Toronto’s Women and Gender Studies Institute.

Nesrallah worked with Black and students over the last year to gather the dresses.

"People seem to be really moved by the pieces," Nesrallah told CP24. "When we were installing the dresses … so many people, students and members of the community were coming asking what the dresses are, what do they signify and what’s the meaning behind them?"

The dresses are meant to remind people that indigenous women and girls are living through this, Nesrallah added.

The installation was put up last Friday and will be on display until Thursday.