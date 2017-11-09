

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A choking hazard has forced a recall of Baby B’gosh quilted hooded jackets in North America.

Health Canada ordered the recall along with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Genuine Canadian Corporation and OshKosh B’gosh Inc.

The jackets that have been called into question come in pink and grey with a front button closure. The closure snaps on the jackets may detach, becoming a choking hazard for kids.

The company received one report in Canada of the buttons becoming detached last month. No one was injured in the incident.

So far, OshKosh has received three similar reports in the United States, again with no injuries reported.

It’s believed 2,267 pink jackets and 2,838 grey jackets were sold in Canada between August and September.

Click here for a list of style numbers affected.