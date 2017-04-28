Rays triumph 7-4 over troubled Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista reacts after popping up against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning of their AL baseball game in Toronto on Friday. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)
Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 10:46PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 10:47PM EDT
TORONTO -- Logan Morrison hit the third of Tampa Bay's three home runs in the eighth inning as the Rays rallied for a 7-4 win over the struggling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
Toronto had taken a 3-1 lead on a Kevin Pillar homer in the seventh inning before the Rays stormed back in the next frame.
Corey Dickerson led off the eighth by tagging Marcus Stroman for a solo shot on the first pitch he saw, pulling Tampa Bay (12-12) within one, and Evan Longoria tied it with a home run off Jason Grilli (1-3) two batters later.
Morrison added to the barrage with a two-run shot off Dominic Leone after Grilli had walked Brad Miller.
Derek Norris had an RBI single in the second, then added a home run off Leone in the ninth that sent many of the 36,256 in attendance to the exits. Reliever Austin Pruitt (3-0) pitched three innings for the win and Chase Whitley earned the save.
Stroman struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs through 7 1/3 in the no-decision. Jose Bautista hit a sacrifice fly for the Blue Jays (6-17) and Darwin Barney drove in a run on a single. Toronto also scored on a double-play groundout.
Norris plated Tim Beckham from third base with a single to left field for a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Beckham had reached on a two-out walk and advanced to third on a base hit from Shane Peterson.
The Blue Jays replied with two runs in the fifth. Pillar led off the inning with a double and scored on a Barney single down the right field foul line. Barney then scored on a Kendrys Morales groundout two batters later.
Pillar reached base safely five times in a game for the first time in his career.
Dickerson led off the eighth with his solo homer on the first pitch he saw from Stroman and Longoria greeted Grilli with a homer to tie it 3-3 before Morrison's two-run shot.
A J.P. Howell wild pitch in the ninth allowed Tampa to score its seventh run.
The Blue Jays responded with a futile run in the bottom of the ninth. Pillar led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a base hit from pinch-hitter Chris Coghlan and scored on Bautista's sac fly. But Morales popped out and Justin Smoak struck out to end the game.
NOTES: Blake Snell started for the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three through five innings. ... Toronto continues its three-game series against the Rays on Saturday afternoon. Left-hander Francisco Liriano will start for the Blue Jays. Righty Matt Andriese counters for Tampa. ... Jose Bautista is two hits shy of hitting the 1,000-hit milestone as a Blue Jay.