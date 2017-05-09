Raptors' Ujiri says team needs a 'culture reset'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri attends a news conference during a media day for the team in Toronto on Monday September 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 3:16PM EDT
TORONTO -- Team president Masai Ujiri says the Toronto Raptors need a "culture reset" after a post-season that ended in a second-round sweep at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Speaking to reporters a day after the Raptors cleaned out their lockers, Ujiri said Toronto looked "a little wide-eyed" against the defending champion Cavaliers.
He added that the Raptors' style of play, which has got them to the playoffs in four straight seasons, isn't working anymore and needs to change.
Ujiri hopes that change comes with Kyle Lowry on board.
Lowry opted out of the final year of his contract yesterday, but Ujiri said he hopes to bring the three-time all-star point guard back.
Ujiri said Lowry has "been a huge part of our success here."
