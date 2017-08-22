Raptors sign forward K.J. McDaniels to one-year deal
Brooklyn Nets guard K.J. McDaniels (14) passes the ball away from Boston Celtics center Tyler Zeller (44) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. The Celtics won 98-95. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 2:09PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed forward K.J. McDaniels to a one-year deal.
The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Birmingham, Ala., split last season between Houston and Brooklyn, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 49 games.
McDaniels is averaging of 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 148 career games with Philadelphia, Houston and Brooklyn. He was picked 32nd overall by the Sixers in the 2014 NBA draft.
McDaniels played three collegiate seasons at Clemson (2011-14) and was voted ACC Defensive Player of the Tear in his final season.