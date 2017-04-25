Raptors look to end recent run of failure with Game 6 in Milwaukee
Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey speaks to reporters at the team's practice facility in Toronto, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Raptors lead their best-of-seven playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks three game to two, with game six set for Thursday in Milwaukee. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 2:20PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are hoping to do what they haven't been able to accomplish three times in recent years -- close out a playoff series in Game 6 on the road.
The Raptors failed to do so last year against Indiana and Miami, although they rallied to win Game 7 at home both times. Three years ago, they lost Game 6 in Brooklyn and were eliminated in seven by the Nets.
The Raptors head to Milwaukee, looking to change their Game 6 fortune Thursday and advance to a conference semifinal series with Cleveland.
The Cavaliers have already won their first-round series.
Forward DeMarre Carroll says the Raptors could use the rest afforded by closing out the Bucks sooner than later.
As for guard Kyle Lowry's stiff back, coach Dwane Casey says it is better -- although not much better
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Human trafficking probe in rural Ontario leads OPP to 10 alleged victims
- Interim president of TCHC steps down
- Roots of opioid crisis run deep; fentanyl an 'epidemic within an epidemic'
- Billy Bee, Doyon shifts to all-Canadian honey in Canada
- Police search for suspects after badly injured dog abandoned Brampton patio