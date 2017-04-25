

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are hoping to do what they haven't been able to accomplish three times in recent years -- close out a playoff series in Game 6 on the road.

The Raptors failed to do so last year against Indiana and Miami, although they rallied to win Game 7 at home both times. Three years ago, they lost Game 6 in Brooklyn and were eliminated in seven by the Nets.

The Raptors head to Milwaukee, looking to change their Game 6 fortune Thursday and advance to a conference semifinal series with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have already won their first-round series.

Forward DeMarre Carroll says the Raptors could use the rest afforded by closing out the Bucks sooner than later.

As for guard Kyle Lowry's stiff back, coach Dwane Casey says it is better -- although not much better