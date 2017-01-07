

Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- Jimmy Butler scored 42 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 123-118 in overtime Saturday night.

Butler led a big run in the fourth quarter and hit a 3 with 17.3 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead.

He also hit the 40-point mark for the third time in six games. Dwyane Wade added 20 points, and Doug McDermott had 17 to help the Bulls win their 10th in a row against Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 36 points. Kyle Lowry added 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but the Atlantic Division leaders lost for the fourth time in six games.

The Raptors led by 19 late in the third, only to see the Bulls come charging back.

It was tied in overtime when McDermott hit three free throws and cut for a dunk to give the Bulls a 116-111 lead with 2:18 remaining. Two free throws by Lowry made it a three-point game. But Terrence Ross missed potential tying 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

Butler hit two free throws for Chicago after DeMarre Carroll converted 1 of 2 to make it 118-114 with 1:06 remaining. Lowry then drove for a layup to cut it to two, but Butler nailed a dagger 3 from the wing to make it 121-116 with 17.3 seconds left.

All that happened after a wild finish in regulation, with both teams missing in the closing seconds.

Wade missed a spinning, driving layup and Felicio missed the tip-in. Toronto had a chance to win, but DeRozan missed a floater and Lowry could not knock down a fadeaway as time expired.

The Raptors led 82-63 late in the third quarter and were up 99-87 midway through the fourth when the Bulls went on a 14-0 run.

Butler, who had 14 points in the fourth against Cleveland, scored nine in that stretch and fed Wade for a layup to put Chicago on top 101-99 with three minutes left. After Lowry hit a jumper for Toronto, Mirotic made a corner 3 to put the Bulls back on top 104-101 with 2:18 left.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto has not beaten the Bulls since Dec. 31, 2013. ... F Patrick Patterson missed his fourth straight game because of a strained left knee.

Bulls: PG Rajon Rondo did not play for the fourth straight game. ... G Denzell Valentine missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Houston on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Monday.