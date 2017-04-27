

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





MILWAUKEE, Minn. - The Toronto Raptors are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals. But they didn't take the easiest path in getting there.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points as the Raptors held on to beat the Bucks 92-89, but not before watching their 25-point lead vanish in a fierce Milwaukee comeback.

The Raptors clinched the best-of-seven series 4-2 to advance to the conference semis, where they face defending champion Cleveland.

Kyle Lowry added 13 points, but he and DeRozan were the only Raptors to score in double figures. Serge Ibaka had 11 boards but just seven points before fouling out for Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and nine rebounds to lead a young Bucks team. Thon Maker, who played high school basketball in Orangeville, Ont., had five blocks.

The Raptors, who had never won a playoff series in less than the maximum number of games, dominated for much of the night and led by as many as 25 points midway through the third quarter. But the Bucks responded with a 15-3 run to cut Toronto's lead to 74-61 heading into a nail-biting final frame.