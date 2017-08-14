Rally planned in Toronto today over violence at white supremacist rally
People stand in solidarity with the victims in Charlottesville, Va., during a vigil at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 14, 2017
Last Updated Monday, August 14, 2017
TORONTO -- A rally is planned in Toronto today to protest the weekend violence in Virginia that saw one woman killed and nearly 20 others injured.
Demonstrators are expected to gather outside the American consulate to express their opposition to white supremacists.
A car plowed through a group of people on Saturday who were protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
A 20-year-old man is charged with second degree murder and other counts.
A vigil was held in Toronto Sunday night to remember the victims of Saturday's violence.
A rally was also held in Montreal according to social media and local media reports.