

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Get ready to layer up.

The rain is expected to change to snow on Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency said between 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall is expected across the Greater Toronto Area until late Thursday evening with a temperature around 3 C, but it will feel more like – 3.

A rainfall warning is still in effect for Toronto and covers areas to the north, east and west of the city, including Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the federal weather agency warned.

With colder conditions rolling in, the rain will change to light snow. Around 2 centimetres of snow accumulate closer to Lake Ontario by Friday.

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off early Friday morning with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Temperatures will remain cool, around 0 C early Friday, though it will feel like -7.

But it won’t last long. The forecast is calling for double digits as the sun makes a dramatic comeback in time for patio weather over the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 12 C and will remain consistent with a high of 14 C on Sunday, but the sun will have to move over. Environment Canada forecasters are calling for showers on Sunday.

You will want to keep your umbrella on hand.