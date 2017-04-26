Rain postpones Blue Jays at Cardinals; doubleheader Thursday
Toronto Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan leaps over St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 2:22PM EDT
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night has been postponed because of rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will start as scheduled at 12:45 p.m. The makeup game will start at 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez, who is still in search of his first win, had been scheduled to start Wednesday night. Mat Latos was to start for Toronto.
