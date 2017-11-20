

Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Antti Raanta made 26 saves as the Arizona Coyotes halted the Toronto Maple Leafs' win streak at six games with a 4-1 victory on Monday.

Brendan Perlini, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Max Domi and Tobias Rieder scored for the Coyotes (5-15-3), who have won three in a row for the first time this season.

Rookie Clayton Keller picked up two assists to give him 20 points in 23 games.

James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (14-8-0).

Frederik Andersen had his shutout streak snapped at 1:41:28 with a first-period goal against after blanking the opponent in back-to-back games. He finished the game with 28 saves.

Toronto's Auston Matthews, playing in his 100th career game, looked to have tied the game 2-2 with 3:50 to play only for the goal to be overturned upon review for goalie interference on Zach Hyman.