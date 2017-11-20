Raanta, Coyotes beat Maple Leafs 4-1
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitchell Marner (16) loses his edge and falls in the corner as Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jason Demers (55) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, November 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 10:09PM EST
TORONTO - Antti Raanta made 26 saves as the Arizona Coyotes halted the Toronto Maple Leafs' win streak at six games with a 4-1 victory on Monday.
Brendan Perlini, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Max Domi and Tobias Rieder scored for the Coyotes (5-15-3), who have won three in a row for the first time this season.
Rookie Clayton Keller picked up two assists to give him 20 points in 23 games.
James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (14-8-0).
Frederik Andersen had his shutout streak snapped at 1:41:28 with a first-period goal against after blanking the opponent in back-to-back games. He finished the game with 28 saves.
Toronto's Auston Matthews, playing in his 100th career game, looked to have tied the game 2-2 with 3:50 to play only for the goal to be overturned upon review for goalie interference on Zach Hyman.