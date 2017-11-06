

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Starting this morning, Mayor John Tory says the city will be rolling out new “quick clear squads” to respond to collisions and help get disabled vehicles off the roadway.

The launch comes following a two-month pilot project by the city’s transportation department in September and October.

As part of the pilot, city staff created two “quick clear squad” shifts during the morning and afternoon rush hour to monitor the Don Valley Parkway, the Gardiner Expressway, and major arterial roads.

When collisions occur or vehicles are spotted blocking major roadways, the crews attend the scene, manage traffic, clean up debris, and do whatever they can to clear the scene quickly.

Tory said one of the most common reasons why vehicles are disabled on the roadway is because they have run out of gas.

“Sometimes before it would have taken a couple of hours to get somebody to help move that vehicle,” Tory told CP24 Monday.

“They (the crews) are going to do a great job helping to move some of these vehicles away.”

Tory said during the pilot, quick clear crews are called to an average of about seven incidents each rush hour.

Preliminary data released by the city says quick clear squads were called to more than 300 incidents and 58 charges were laid due to illegal lane blocking.

Today’s launch is part of a new suite of previously announced initiatives aimed at curbing traffic tie-ups in the city.

Tory initially said they would not be launching quick clear squads until next year but the mayor said Monday that staff was able to reallocate resources so the program could be rolled out earlier for the morning rush hour.

Next year, Tory said there will be quick clear squads during the afternoon rush hour and on weekends.