

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





The editor and publisher of a newsletter are being charged with willfully promoting hatred against women and members of the Jewish community.

Toronto police say they received numerous complaints about the content in “Your Ward News” between March 2015 and June 27, 2017.

Police investigated the complaints and arrested two men on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The publication is distributed to roughly 80,000 homes in east Toronto and at one point, Barrie. People have complained about its misogynist, homophobic, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic content.

“A lot of it is blatant racism, fascism, bigotry, anything that promotes discrimination,” Barrie resident Michael Werenich told CTV News Barrie back in August.

Last year, the federal government ordered Canada Post to stop delivering the publication after it was deemed offensive and not in line with Canadian values.

James Nicholas Sears, 54, and Lawrence (Leroy) St. Germaine, 76, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jews and wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely women.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court the afternoon of Dec. 20.