

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Tenants in a public housing building in Scarborough are upset after they say ongoing construction has disrupted their lives.

“You can't sleep. You can't do anything. It's ridiculous because you don't know when they're going to start construction,” said Heather Barnes, who lives in the Toronto Community Housing Corporation building located at 365 Bay Mills Boulevard.

The construction work began last year, according to Barnes, which included waterproofing the underground parking garage. Government tender documents show that Phase 1 of the garage restoration was scheduled to start in July 2016. That work is still underway and in the meantime tenants said they have dealt with broken elevators, power failures and blocked exits.

“There was no notice to the tenants. The noise has just been horrible. There's layers of dust on the balcony,” another tenant Tony Charro said.

Local Councillor Norm Kelly has asked the TCHC for answers, questioning why the construction is taking so long.

“The answer to that from TCHC is that there is so much work going on in so many buildings and they do some work here and move on to another building,” Kelly said.

These complaints come after Mayor John Tory made a funding announcement about the city’s social housing on Thursday morning. He said that the province will provide around $300 million to be spent on TCHC repairs and energy retrofits, which may save units from being boarded up. Toronto is set to receive $120 million in 2017 to start repairs right away.

“Minimizing disruptions is something we have to focus on a great deal and I know there are lots of construction projects going on right now, longer than they should and this will be a very keen focus of mine in the next 12 months,” he said.

Barnes said she’s developed allergies the dust and finds it hard to live in her own home.

“The dust just keeps coming and coming and it goes into your unit,” she said.

She hopes that the construction will stop soon.

Read the request for proposals for garage restoration at 365 Bay Mills below:

With files from Natalie Johnson