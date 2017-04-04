

Paul Bliss, CTV Toronto





The government is stepping up its bid to stop a rabies outbreak in southern Ontario.

This week, the provincial ministry of natural resources is deploying a helicopter over Ontario’s wildlife where it will drop 53,000 rabies oral vaccine baits.

The baits, which are small and khaki green coloured, are maple- flavoured and tend to entice the appetites of skunks, foxes and raccoons.

Last year, after the government confirmed 76 cases of rabies, baits were distributed around the Strantford and Golden Horseshoe area.

The areas being targeted this week are in Huron and Perth counties.

Ontario was rabies-free for more than a decade but wildlife experts believe an infected raccoon from the U.S. made its way over the border with the deadly disease and started the latest outbreak.

Southern Ontario has seen nearly 300 rabies cases in the last two years alone, infecting skunks, raccoons, foxes and cows.