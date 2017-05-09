

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario government is arguing that a lawsuit over the partial sale of Hydro One is a political complaint dressed up as a legal one.

Lawyers for the government recently filed a motion to try to get a lawsuit from the Canadian Union of Public Employees thrown out.

The lawsuit is aimed at stopping the sale of any more shares in the giant electricity transmission utility.

CUPE alleges the Liberals inappropriately mixed government and party business by holding fundraisers with cabinet ministers, including one $7,500-a-ticket event that was attended by bankers who profited from the privatization of Hydro One.

The sale of the final tranche of Hydro One shares was announced Monday, which will raise billions for the government and leave the Crown with less than 50 per cent ownership.

The government argues in a motion to strike the lawsuit that there is no basis for challenging government policy and no conduct was unlawful.

CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says Premier Kathleen Wynne has not listened to public opposition to the sale and is determined to push ahead with the final tranche so she won't have to listen to the court either.