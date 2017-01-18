

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A proposal to privatize garbage collection in Scarborough is on the agenda today as the public works and infrastructure committee meets at city hall.

Staff are recommending that the city hold a managed competition procurement process for District 4, which includes all of Scarborough, while leaving garbage collection in District 3 to unionized city workers for now.

The managed competition procurement process would allow both private companies and the city’s unionized workers to submit bids.

Garbage collection was already privatized west of Yonge Street in districts one and two in 2012.

“The city is presently saving millions of dollars each year by contracting out garbage collection in the west end and I want to save money in the east end as well,” Mayor John Tory told reporters last week. “It is about finding ways to deliver the best service at the lowest possible cost.”

While staff are only recommending privatizing garbage collection in Scarborough right now, the report states that the results of the change will be used as a “guide for future service delivery recommendations” in District 3, which includes the downtown neighbourhoods east of Yonge Street.

Officials with CUPE Local 416 have estimated that the privatization of garbage collection in District 4 could mean the loss of 200 to 250 unionized jobs. Those job losses would come after the elimination of 150 positions when garbage collection was first privatized in the west end in 2012.