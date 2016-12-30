Featured
'Prom' pics stir Drake, Jennifer Lopez romance speculation
ILE - In this May 19, 2013, file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photos and videos posted online Dec. 30, 2016 of Lopez dancing with and kissing Drake has prompted internet speculation of a duet or romance between the two. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:41PM EST
On the heels of posting pictures of themselves in a warm embrace, video has surfaced of Drake and Jennifer Lopez getting close at a high school prom-themed party.
Video posted on social media by fan sites of the two stars shows J-Lo giving Drake a quick kiss after the pair was crowned prom king and queen. They can also be seen dancing to what sounds like a possible collaboration between the singer and rapper.
The pair posed for a prom-style photo for the Winter Wonderland Prom. It's not clear where or when the event took place.
Lopez and Drake both posted the same picture of them hugging on a couch on Instagram on Tuesday.
The videos and photos have prompted internet speculation of a duet or romance between the two
