Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to wed next year
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto. Palace officials announced Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 5:25AM EST
LONDON -- Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.
The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.
Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.