

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Pride Toronto’s executive director will be at city hall today to ask members of the Economic Development Committee to continue to provide funding for the annual parade.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Pride Toronto said the organization’s executive director, Olivia Nuamah, will be asking members of the committee to reject calls to cut city funding for the parade due to their decision on police participation.

In the statement, the organization clarified its position, saying police officers can participate in the parade but they must do so without their weapons, uniforms and vehicles.

Earlier this year, Coun. John Campbell suggested council should consider withholding the $260,000 grant the city usually gives to the organization until Pride Toronto reaffirms “their value of inclusivity.”

Campbell said that by providing the grant, council would be “turning a blind eye” to the situation.

“I don’t feel our council should be condoning the activities that took place and by just handing over the grant as if nothing had happened,” Campbell told CP24 in March.

The decision to ban uniformed police officers from the parade came after Black Lives Matter- Toronto staged a sit-in protest at last year’s event, halting the parade until organizers signed off on a list of demands, which included a ban on police floats and booths in future parades.

At Pride Toronto’s annual general meeting in January, members voted in favour of the ban.

Today’s Economic Development Committee meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.