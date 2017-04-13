

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Toronto Pride organizers unveiled the theme for their annual month-long festival, deciding to use the “+” symbol to represent the diversity of this year’s celebrations beginning June 1.

The “+” sign honours the fact that Pride is a community of many, of differences, of diversity, and expresses their hope to add new perspectives, according to Pride officials.

“This year, we want to talk about how we’re at our best when we invite difference, when we make space, and about the important things that happen when we bring our ideas and our voices together,” said Pride Toronto’s executive director Olivia Nuamah in a statement.

“Pride is additive.”

Organizers say by pairing a host of different words with the “+” symbol, the theme speaks to a plethora of ideas.

The symbol is also the focus of marketing and promotions for the month, including themes like “+politics,” “+ourhistory” and “+thefuture” – voices under which Pride Toronto hopes will start discussions.

Un-uniformed police can still march as allies, Pride Toronto says

But Pride’s theme of addition seems at odds with the organization’s recent decision to ban uniformed police from taking part in the parade.

Last summer, activists from Black Lives Matter blocked the parade in mid-flow, demanding that Pride ban police floats and kiosks at future parades and marches.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced the police force would not participate this year, but would still provide security.

Mayor John Tory said on Thursday he remains hopeful that this year’s parade will be a success.

“I am optimistic they are doing the planning to ensure it is a success and in a parallel track, having discussions with the police about resolving some of their issues, and making sure that we can all move forward with an inclusive event that does include the police in some appropriate way,” he said.

Nuamah explains that Pride is still a place of inclusion, but with some conditions.

“We want to be clear, members of the Toronto Police Service are still welcome to march in the parade as members or allies of our diverse and beautiful community,” Pride Toronto said in a statement to CP24 in February.

This is only if they aren’t in uniform, Toronto Pride explained.

“We are welcoming folks to come together. This is what the plus is about,” Toronto Pride co-chair Kevin Rambally told CTV News Toronto.

‘You have to walk the talk if you’re going to be inclusive’

But not everyone supports the umbrellas of “+you,” “+me” and “+progress.”

Coun. John Campbell is leading a group of city councilors who believe Pride Toronto should be stripped of its $260,000 grant for the parade after the police ban, which will be voted on by city council next month.

“But not plus police,” Campbell said. “You have to walk the talk if you’re going to be inclusive the way to build bridges is to not tear them down.”

Pride month kicks off June 1, with a weekend festival closing off the events. It runs from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.