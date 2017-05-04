Pregnant woman, 2 others critically injured in head-on crash in Scarborough
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 9:51PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 9:54PM EDT
A pregnant woman and two other people are injured after a head-on crash in Scarborough Thursday night.
The multi-vehicle collision occurred at Midland Avenue and Treewood Street around 9 p.m., according to Toronto police.
A pregnant woman believed to be in her 20s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
A child and a man in another vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Midland Avenue is closed in both directions at Treewood Street due to an investigation.
More to come...
