

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Hydro says a large power outage affecting more than 6,000 customers is impacting a number of the city’s neighbourhoods.

The utility says the outage is affecting residences in the area bounded by Mount Pleasant Road, Ossington Avenue, College Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Crews are working to repair the issue and the outages, Toronto Hydro says, appear to be in “pockets.”

The outage initially affected about 7,000 customers but Toronto Hydro said on Sunday afternoon that 850 customers now have power.

Power was expected to be restored to all customers by 1 p.m. but at around noon, Toronto Hydro tweeted that the repairs were taking longer than crews previously anticipated.

Outage update: Repairs are taking longer than expected due to complications caused by equipment failure. (1/2) — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) September 3, 2017