

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A marijuana patient advocate says an “open-door discussion” about public safety is underway between Toronto police and the city’s pot shops following a rash of violent, and largely unreported, robberies.

Speaking at a news conference organized by The Cannabis Friendly Business Association and the Toronto Dispensary Coalition, patient advocate Tracy Curley said she has spoken with Toronto police about taking steps to increase security measures at the city’s dispensaries.

She said they’re working together on finding a solution to the robberies -- some of which have seen employees stabbed, pepper-sprayed and pistol-whipped.

“I’m very happy to say that Toronto Police Services and crime prevention officers will be visiting dispensaries in the coming weeks and dropping off crime prevention kits so that they can protect themselves,” she said. “They will be speaking with dispensary owners about the importance of calling 9-1-1 and the importance of security measures to keep them safe.”

Curley said the kits contain information pamphlets about security measures for businesses. She said police will also include a measuring tape often seen posted on doors to convenience stores, which can help employees describe perpetrators.

“I don’t believe that the priority for Toronto Police Services at this time is to raid dispensaries while they’re being robbed," she said. “Understandably, if there’s marijuana on site, part of the mandate of Toronto Police Services is that they have to take it. We understand that, but the purpose of Toronto police is to put an end to these violent crimes.”

She said public safety is their “primary concern” and urge dispensaries to call 9-1-1 when they’re faced with a dangerous situation.

“I think as dispensary owners become more aware of the tools available to them and the safety and precautions they can take, that will help establish a relationship between Toronto police and dispensary owner,” she said.

The discussion comes on the heels of a Toronto police news conference where Supt. Bryce Evans condemned the city’s pot dispensaries for refusing to report robberies and cooperate with police investigations.

He said a total of 17 robberies have been reported at dispensaries across the city since June, many of which were reported by witnesses and customers rather than employees.

At the time, Evans said that police will continue to seize “illegal narcotics” found on the premises during a robbery investigation.

Curley, who has spoken with Evans personally, said she understands the police’s duty.

“The police’s priority is public safety and when we’re talking about non-violent criminals compared to violent criminals, obviously the priority is the violent criminal,” she said. “That’s what keeps our community safe. We wouldn’t want police to do anything less.”

Despite this, advocacy groups say the Municipal Licensing and Standards Committee has continued to ticket and fine landlords, and threaten forfeiture for stores that carry edibles.

In their statement, the groups said they were hopeful the city was leaning toward regulation after Mayor John Tory asked city staff to explore the subject and “produce recommendations” on regulating storefronts.

They say the city’s recommendations have not been made public, and that many of pot shop employees are still facing criminal charges as a result of various police raids.

“On top of being persecuted by the City of Toronto police and by-law officers, dispensaries are now experiencing an epidemic of safety,” Brandy Zuborg, the owner of Queens of Cannabis, said in the statement.

“Instead of punishing cannabis businesses, the City of Toronto should move towards regulation to improve community safety.”