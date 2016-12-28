

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood could remain closed until Thursday evening due to a large sinkhole in the area.

Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down for the past 24 hours due to a ruptured sewer line in the area and city officials now say it will remain closed tonight and for most of tomorrow.

According to a news release, city staff and contractors are, however, anticipating that one lane could be opened in each direction by tomorrow evening.

The release says that a plan for the necessary repair work required to fully reopen the road will then be completed by Friday.

“The city has set-up a bypass for the sewer and is continuing the installation of the shaft required to conduct further investigations and ultimately repair the sewer. Further investigation is required to determine a course of action to repair the sewer,” the release says.

Crews worked through the night Tuesday to try to fix the issue.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said the work will continue tonight.

"They are going to light it up tonight so they can keep working," Tory said, noting that it may be a bit of a nuisance for people who live in the neighbourhood. "I think it is better when it is the city’s main street, the country’s main street that they should get it fixed."

Tory said there are safety considerations that need to be taken into account as well.

"There are three gas mains running down the side of the street here and they turn sort of 90 degrees across where this excavation is so it is something they are having to be very careful with," he added.

According to the city, work on the sinkhole will be conducted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for “the duration of the investigation and repairs.”

The city is expected to provide an update on the road closure by 1 p.m. tomorrow.