

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A woman is facing a careless driving charge after she allegedly crashed a Porsche Cayenne into two concrete poles in Rosedale late Friday night.

Police say that the woman was travelling northbound on Mount Pleasant Road at a high rate of speed at around 11:25 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. At that point, her vehicle struck a concrete light pole, spun around and then hit another pole before coming to a stop.

Police say that both poles were toppled by the force of the impact and had to be replaced.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.