

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are warning the public about an ongoing investigation into a debit card scam involving taxi drivers.

The advisory stems from multiple reports to police about taxi drivers switching debit card while completing a payment with an electronic terminal machine.

In each instance, police believe the driver hands the customer a different debit card -- from the same bank – at the end of the transaction.

Police say the allegations are not specific to any one taxi company in the city and that all passengers should remain vigilant with their cards during the payment process.

They say customers should be particularly careful at night or in low light, as the environment “provides ample opportunity” for drivers to make the switch out of clear sight.

Investigators have released several security camera of a suspect wanted in connection with some of the fraud claims.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.