Featured
Police warn public of debit scam targeting taxi customers
A taxi stand is shown in this file photo. (Chris Fox/CP24.com)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 10:13AM EDT
Police are advising the public of an ongoing investigation into a debit card scam targeting taxi customers.
Toronto police say they have received multiple reports from people who allege that a taxi driver switched their debit card while passing the terminal machine during a payment.
It’s alleged that the suspected drivers will switch the passenger’s debit card with a different card from the same bank, leaving the driver in possession of their legitimate card and PIN number.
Investigators are warning the public that the incidents often happen at night in low light, as it “provides ample opportunity to manipulate cards out of the passenger’s sight.”
The incidents in question are not specific to any one taxi company in the city, police added.
Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Funeral to be held today for St. Catharines boy allegedly killed by stepdad
- Husband and wife wanted for allegedly running fake investment company
- No injuries reported after shots fired in St. Lawrence area
- Police warn public of debit scam targeting taxi customers
- Man apprehended after escaping custody during hospital visit