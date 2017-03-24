

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are advising the public of an ongoing investigation into a debit card scam targeting taxi customers.

Toronto police say they have received multiple reports from people who allege that a taxi driver switched their debit card while passing the terminal machine during a payment.

It’s alleged that the suspected drivers will switch the passenger’s debit card with a different card from the same bank, leaving the driver in possession of their legitimate card and PIN number.

Investigators are warning the public that the incidents often happen at night in low light, as it “provides ample opportunity to manipulate cards out of the passenger’s sight.”

The incidents in question are not specific to any one taxi company in the city, police added.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.