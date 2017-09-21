

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





It appears the Toronto Police Association plans to play ball and comply with the police chief’s order to ditch union hats at work.

Last week, Mike McCormack, the president of the police union, asked members to wear TPA hats at work to protest what they say is a lack of progress by administrators to deliver on promises that were made earlier this year, including the hiring of dozens of new officers.

In a video memo sent out to officers last Friday, Saunders confirmed that the service is working to hire new officers and had received more than 100 applications for the positions.

When officers continued to wear the hats this week, Saunders sent out an order on Tuesday morning, instructing members to stop wearing the hats while on the job.

The police chief told members that they must wear “approved uniforms only.”

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, McCormack said that his members had indicated that they had no plans to get rid of the hats.

“What our officers and civilians are telling us is they want to continue to wear the caps as a sign of solidarity, as a sign of unity until we have an actual (solution),” McCormack said.

But in a memo sent out to its membership on Wednesday night, the union asked its members to comply with the chief’s order, suggesting that the association got what it wanted from the police force.

“Wearing the ball caps was to get results about the issues facing our members, both civilian and uniform,” the memo read before listing a number of ways the association achieved its aim.

The job action, the union said, contributed to the hiring of 80 new constables “ASAP.”

It should be noted that the Toronto Police Services Board and the chief previously committed to lifting the three-year hiring freeze back in August and promised to hire 80 new officers.