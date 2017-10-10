

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say they are looking for a U-Haul vehicle that could be connected to a suspicious death investigation in Markham.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Monday near Denison Street and Aldergrove Drive in Markham.

Officers were called to an address on Stirling Crescent for a report of a pedestrian struck in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 30-year-old man who was unconscious. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the cause of death and say an autopsy will determine if he was injured prior to being struck by the vehicle.

In a news release issued Monday night, police confirmed that the death has been deemed “suspicious.”

The homicide and major collision units are handling the investigation, which police say is in its early stages.

Investigators say so far no one has come forward with any information about the incident and no arrests have been made.

Police have released a photo of the U-Haul they think may be linked to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).