

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are trying to determine the location of a crime scene after a man walked into a Toronto hospital this morning suffering from a stab wound.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old man showed up at a local hospital at around 12:30 a.m. to receive treatment for a stab wound.

His injuries were initially believed to be critical but he is now in stable condition, police confirm.

The incident is still under investigation and police told CP24 that they are still trying to locate the crime scene.

No suspect information has been released.