Police to provide update today on deadly Mississauga house explosion
A firefighter sprays water on a debris litter street after a house explosion in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, June 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Mark Blinch
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 8:10AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 8:31AM EST
Officials will be providing an update this afternoon on the cause of a deadly house explosion in Mississauga last June.
The massive blast, which occurred on June 28, levelled a house on Hickory Drive and destroyed several other homes.
Two people-- 55-year-old Dianne Page and her husband, 55-year-old Robert Nadler—were killed.
The explosion, which sent heavy debris flying hundreds of metres from the blast zone, prompted officials to issue an evacuation order that initially impacted 700 addresses in the surrounding area, located near Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East.
In a statement released this week, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie confirmed 33 residences in the neighbourhood remain empty.
Police have not yet said if the cause of the explosion is believed to be accidental or deliberate.
Crombie, as well as officials from Peel Regional Police, Mississauga Fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal, will be on hand at today’s news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
