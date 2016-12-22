Featured
Police to provide update on investigation into series of break-and-enters in Toronto
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 5:40AM EST
Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into a series of break-and-enters in Toronto.
The investigation, dubbed Project Prybar, has led to the recovery of hundreds of pieces of property and police say the items will be on display at today’s news conference, which begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Toronto Police Service’s headquarters.
Const. Derek Sullivan will be on hand to provide more details about the case.
