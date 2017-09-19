

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing an update this morning on the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood last week.

At around 3 a.m. on Sept. 14, 33-year-old Anthony Soares was gunned down inside a building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Investigators previously said Soares had gotten out of his car and walked into the lobby of the building when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns.

Soares, who was shot numerous times at close range, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released suspect descriptions and the motive for the attack is not yet known.

Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux will provide an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.