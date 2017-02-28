

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be providing an update this morning on the death of 35-year-old Malton woman Candice Rochelle Bobb, who was shot and killed in Jamestown last year.

Bobb, who was five months pregnant at the time of the shooting, was hit by gunfire on the night of May 15 while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Jamestown Crescent.

Three others were inside the vehicle when the gunman opened fire but Bobb was the only person injured.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Her baby was delivered via emergency C-section but died a few weeks later.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Investigators previously said they believe the vehicle was targeted but it is not clear who the shooter intended to attack.

Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone will be on hand at today’s news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.