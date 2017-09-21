

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing an update this morning on the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who was gunned down on Danforth Avenue in April 2016.

Abdullah Farah was standing on a busy sidewalk in the area of Danforth and Coxwell avenues in the early morning hours of April 17, 2016 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police previously said that they believe the victim was shot after being refused entrance to the Cloud Nine Café in the area.

At the time, police did not release any information about possible suspects but noted that a white, four-door sedan was seen fleeing the scene at a “high rate of speed” before running a red light and heading northbound on Coxwell Avenue.

Det. Leslie Dunkley will be providing an update on the case at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.