Police to provide update on arrests in 3 separate 2017 homicides in Peel Region
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6:37AM EDT
Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on three separate 2017 homicide investigations.
During a news conference at 10 a.m., Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans is expected to discuss four “significant” arrests made in connection with the deaths of Jahsavior Reid, Cheryl McVarish and Kamar McIntosh.
Reid, a 19-year-old Toronto man, was shot and killed at a motel in Brampton on Feb. 20.
Forty-three-year-old McVarish was found dead in her driveway on March 20 after being reported missing one week earlier.
McIntosh was fatally wounded in a shooting at a Mississauga shopping plaza on April 27.
