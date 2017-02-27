

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing an update this morning on a 2012 shooting at Dupont Station that left one TTC collector seriously injured.

On Feb. 26, 2012, police were called to the subway station for a reported shooting.

Investigators told reporters at the time that a suspect approached a TTC collector’s booth, demanded cash and pulled out a handgun.

When the TTC employee didn't comply with the demand, police say the suspect started to walk away but then turned and opened fire.

Bullets struck the TTC collector in the neck and shoulder.

The suspect, according to investigators, fled the station empty-handed and the victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition. Police say the employee did survive the attack.

For the first time in the TTC’s history, the transit agency offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. The reward, police say, is still available to anyone with information about the failed robbery attempt.

Police previously said that they believe the same suspect carried out two other robberies at TTC stations in 2011.

Hold-Up Staff Insp. Mike Earl will be on hand at today’s news conference, which gets underway at 10 a.m.