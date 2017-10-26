

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have shut down a stretch of King Street West after receiving a report about a person with a gun inside an establishment in the area.

The person was reportedly seen entering an establishment near Charlotte Street at around 1 p.m., according to police.

Police say that they have been unable to make contact with anyone inside the establishment at this point.

“It was called in by someone who advised that they observed someone going into a store with firearm. We have not been able to make any contact with employees or occupants inside store and that is why the Emergency Task Force is there and they are going to try to make entry,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.

A heavy police presence is currently in the area, including members of the Emergency Task Force.

King Street is currently closed between Charlotte Street and Blue Jays Way.

The 501 Queen, 504 King and 514 Cherry streetcars are turning back westbound at Church, and eastbound at Spadina Avenue.

