

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 21-year-old man is facing several firearms related charges after a loaded handgun was allegedly seized during an arrest in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Toronto police officers patrolling an area near The Esplanade and Scott Street say they spotted a man allegedly in breach of court conditions.

Police say the officers followed the man into a crowed restaurant nearby to arrest him where they became involved in a violent struggle with the suspect.

It’s alleged a loaded .45 calibre semi-automatic firearm was located concealed on the suspect during a search.

A suspect identified as Brandon Morgan has been charged with a number of offences including carrying a firearm in a careless manner, three counts of failure to comply with recognizance and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.