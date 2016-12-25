Featured
Police seeking to identify elderly woman found in Kensington
Police are seeking to identify this woman, found in Kensington Market on Dec. 25, 2016.
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, December 25, 2016 7:07AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 25, 2016 7:12AM EST
Toronto police are asking for public assistance to identify an elderly woman found in the city’s Kensington Market area early on Sunday morning.
The woman was found in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue sometime before 3 a.m.
She is described as Asian, standing five feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has silver hair, brown eyes and no teeth.
She was found wearing pink flip-flops, pink Hello Kitty pajama pants, a faded red and green fleece top.
Police say she was not dressed for weather conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).
