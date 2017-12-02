

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are seeking witnesses after six separate fires were set at and around homes on a residential street in north Etobicoke early on Saturday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to Woolenscote Circle, near Finch Avenue and Highway 27 in the early hours of Saturday for reports of fire.

An investigation revealed the fires were deliberately set and accelerant was used.

Several of the fires caused minor damage to homes on the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.