Featured
Police seek suspect who choked and robbed sex worker in downtown hotel
A suspect in the assault and robbery of a female sex worker is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 10:14AM EST
Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the assault and robbery of a female sex worker at a downtown hotel.
Police say that the male suspect met with the sex worker at the undisclosed hotel at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and then proceeded to bind her hands and choke her to the point that she lost consciousness.
When the victim awoke, police say the suspect then demanded that she give him cash.
He is described as about 25 years old and at least six-foot-three with a thin build. He has wavy red hair, a scraggly beard and a light complex with freckles and was last seen with a boot cast on his right foot, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- SIU invokes mandate in two-vehicle collision in Brampton
- Couple in Welland charged with animal cruelty in dog's death
- Police seek suspect who choked and robbed sex worker in downtown hotel
- Fatal Mississauga home explosion was double suicide, police say
- Multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill leaves 1 person dead: police