

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An arrest warrant has been issued for a Toronto man accused of assaulting one woman and threatening another.

Toronto police say the warrant stems from an incident on Sept. 26, 2015 when a 37-year-old woman told them she had been assaulted by a man.

Police believe the same person threatened a 34-year-old woman on Dec. 29.

A suspect identified as Mohamed Aadil Yusuf, 38, is wanted on two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police say Aadil has a scar on his right upper lip, one on the left side of his neck and one on the left side of his cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.