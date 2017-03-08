Featured
Police seek suspect who assaulted, threatened women
Mohamed Aadil Yusuf, 38, wanted in an assault investigation. (Toronto police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 3:56PM EST
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Toronto man accused of assaulting one woman and threatening another.
Toronto police say the warrant stems from an incident on Sept. 26, 2015 when a 37-year-old woman told them she had been assaulted by a man.
Police believe the same person threatened a 34-year-old woman on Dec. 29.
A suspect identified as Mohamed Aadil Yusuf, 38, is wanted on two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failure to comply with probation.
Police say Aadil has a scar on his right upper lip, one on the left side of his neck and one on the left side of his cheek.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- High winds cause transport truck rollover on Burlington Skyway
- Toronto teacher found fatally stabbed in Costa Rica
- Police issue alert after man attempts to lure children into vehicle in Malvern
- Arrest warrant issued for 5th suspect after man shot, dumped by Markham roadside
- Police say suspect rented car using stolen ID and never returned it