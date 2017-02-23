

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected with a shooting investigation in downtown Toronto.

It is alleged that a man accidentally fired a weapon at a hotel in the Gerrard and Yonge streets area around 10 p.m. on Monday night. The bullet struck another man in the chest, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the scene, however, the man who fired the shot had already fled.

The injured man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police said they identified a suspect as 24-year-old Toronto resident Dylan Patriquin. He is wanted on five charges, including careless use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Patriquin is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators said not to approach him, but to call police if he is located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200.