

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of two male suspects who allegedly threw a stink bomb onto a subway train on Friday afternoon, prompting the TTC to shut down a stretch of Line 1 for the majority of the rush hour commute.

Police say the suspects were on the southbound platform of St. George Station at around 4:30 p.m. when one of them threw the stink bomb onto a subway train just as its doors were closing.

The stink bomb processed to emit a sulfur-like smell, causing commuters on the train to become alarmed.

The TTC then ordered the evacuation of Museum Station once the train arrived and shut down service between St. George and Union Stations.

Police say that a full emergency response was initiated with the TPS Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) unit dispatched to the scene, along with paramedics and Toronto Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit.

Service did not resume on the subway until about an hour later when the item was determined to be a stink bomb that did not pose a threat to public safety.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police say that they believe the suspects “intended to cause a panic within the crowded subway car.”

The suspects could face a mischief charge if apprehended.