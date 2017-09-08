Police seek dog stolen in Budapest Park
Thunder, a Pomeranian stolen in Budapest Park on Sept. 3, is shown in a handout image from Toronto police.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 3:18PM EDT
Toronto police say they are investigating after a dog was untied from a bench in Budapest Park on the Lakeshore earlier this week and stolen from a friend of its owner.
Investigators say that the dog was being walked by a friend of its owner in Budapest Park, south of Lake Shore Boulevard West, southeast of High Park at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
The friend tied the dog, named Thunder, to a park bench and went into a store.
When they returned, police say the dog was gone.
It is described as a male Pomeranian with tan coloured fur.
He was wearing a leash, harness and tags containing serial numbers, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).