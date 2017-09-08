

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are investigating after a dog was untied from a bench in Budapest Park on the Lakeshore earlier this week and stolen from a friend of its owner.

Investigators say that the dog was being walked by a friend of its owner in Budapest Park, south of Lake Shore Boulevard West, southeast of High Park at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

The friend tied the dog, named Thunder, to a park bench and went into a store.

When they returned, police say the dog was gone.

It is described as a male Pomeranian with tan coloured fur.

He was wearing a leash, harness and tags containing serial numbers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).