Featured
Police searching for ‘violent and dangerous’ man who escaped from custody
Justin Yates, 39, is seen in this photograph provided by Toronto police.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:40PM EST
Police are searching for a man they say is “violent and dangerous” after he escaped from a downtown hospital while in custody on Thursday evening.
Justin Yates, 39, escaped from Toronto General Hospital, located at 200 Elizabeth St.
Yates is described as five-foot-nine, 200 pounds with a beard, moustache and numerous tattoos.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black track pants.
Police told CTV News Toronto that he is known to disguise himself.
Officers have warned the public to not approach Yates if spotted, but to call 911 immediately.
