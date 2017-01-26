

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a man they say is “violent and dangerous” after he escaped from a downtown hospital while in custody on Thursday evening.

Justin Yates, 39, escaped from Toronto General Hospital, located at 200 Elizabeth St.

Yates is described as five-foot-nine, 200 pounds with a beard, moustache and numerous tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black track pants.

Police told CTV News Toronto that he is known to disguise himself.

Officers have warned the public to not approach Yates if spotted, but to call 911 immediately.