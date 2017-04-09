Police searching for suspects of pepper spray incident in downtown Toronto
Two suspects wanted in an assault and robbery investigation are shown. (Toronto Police)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 5:45PM EDT
Toronto police have released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery involving a discharge of pepper spray last month.
It is alleged that two suspects approached a victim on March 23, around 9:40 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Dundas Square area. One suspect attempted to rip a gold necklace from the victim’s neck, police said.
The victim fought back, according to officers, but the second suspect used a large canister of pepper spray to subdue him.
The suspects fled northbound on Yonge Street.
Police said other people in the vicinity were injured by the discharge of pepper spray.
The first suspect was described as having a slim build. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, dark windbreaker with a Maple Leaf logo, grey track pants and a black backpack.
The second suspect was also described as having a slim build. He was wearing a North Face jacket, a black sweater with a hood, black pants and black shoes with red heels.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200.
